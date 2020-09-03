Ronaldo limited in Portugal camp by foot infection

Football Soccer – Portugal v Wales – EURO 2016 – Semi Final – Stade de Lyon, Lyon, France – 6/7/16Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates at the end of the match REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACHLIVEPIC

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a second training session in a row with the Portugal squad on Thursday due to a foot problem ahead of Nations League matches against Croatia and Sweden.

“The national team captain… has an infection in his right foot and is undergoing treatment with antibiotics,” the Portuguese FA said in a statement.

Ronaldo, 35, was restricted to a gym session on Wednesday.

Lille midfielder Renato Sanches has been ruled out of his country’s first two Nations League games with an undisclosed injury.

European champions Portugal won the inaugural Nations League last year, beating the Netherlands 1-0 in the final in Porto.

They begin the new campaign at home to Croatia on Saturday before travelling to Sweden three days later.