Rotary screens 110 men for prostate cancer in Lagos

As part of activities to mark the World Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Rotary International District 9110 has organised a free community screening for men at the Rotary Centre, Ikeja GRA, which saw over 110 men participating in the exercise.

Guest speaker was Past District 3020 Governor, India, Dr Svs Rao, with about 30 year-experience on prostate and cervical cancer. He listed symptoms and signs of prostate cancer to include pain/burning sensation when urinating, inability to urinate and feeling of incomplete urination, increased frequency of urination, especially at night, blood in the urine, weak or interrupted stream/flow of urine, and pains in the lower back or pelvis.

Prostate cancer can be developed by men who are aged 40 and above and it is linked with the African race, family history, genetics, poor diet and lack of exercise.

Assistant Governor and chairman, Prostate Cancer Testing Committee, District 9110, Olusola Benson, said a lot of men are not aware of the danger of prostate cancer, which has taken many lives, reason the screening is being held to sensitise as many men as possible. He added that while some people link the ailment only to old people, research has however shown that people of 40 years of age could also be victims.

He urged men to take advantage of the free screening to make themselves available for the exercise, adding that it costs about N2.6 million to treat 10 patients in all the three stages: screening, management and surgery.

He disclosed that Rotary International would continue with the project, which comes under disease prevention in the Rotary seven areas of focus.