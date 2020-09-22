World News

Rouhani, Trump Rebuke One Another’s Nations on U.N.’s Virtual Stage

The U.S. and Iranian presidents on Tuesday took their nations’ dispute to the virtual world stage, trading attacks over the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal, the U.S. “maximum pressure” campaign, Iran’s role in regional security and the U.S. killing of a prominent Iranian military commander in January.

The prerecorded remarks played at the United Nations General Assembly came a day after the U.S. unveiled new measures intended to prevent Iran from engaging in weapons trade with China, Russia or nonstate actors, announcing new…

