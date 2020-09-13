Rudy Giuliani’s son Andrew, 34, considers run for New York City mayor in 2021

The son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani could return to Gracie Mansion soon as he revealed he’s considering running for office in 2021.

Andrew Giuliani made the surprising declaration during an interview with New York Post, where he criticized Mayor Bill de Blasio and recalled his father’s first inauguration.

‘I am certainly thinking about it. It’s something that a bunch of people that I trust have approached me with,’ said Andrew, 34.

‘It’s been terrible to see over the last few years how the city has spiraled. I am afraid if the right candidate doesn’t win in 2021, four more years of de Blasio’s policies will remind us of the 80s.’

The Giuliani family may return to Gracie Mansion in 2021 as Andrew Giuliani (right), the son of Rudy Giuliani (left), said he has considered running for mayor

New York City in the 1980s had a notorious reputation for crime and violence that had continued from the previous decade.

An New York Times article published nearly 40 years ago reported that the New York Police Department labeled 1980 as the worst year for crime at the time.

The total number of crimes reported that year were 710,153 compared to the 621,110 counted in 1979 – a 14.3 per cent uptick.

‘Mayor de Blasio’s administration has failed New York as he does not value the New York Police Department and he does not value what they have done for the city,’ Andrew said.

In June, Mayor Bill de Blasio (pictured) announced that part of the NYPD’s $6billion budget would be cut and the money redistributed to community initiatives

Andrew specifically pointed out de Blasio’s decision to cut the NYPD’s massive $6billion budget and the disbanding of the NYPD undercover anti-crime unit.

In June, de Blasio announced that he would cut some funding from the NYPD’s budget after a wave of anti-law enforcement sentiment overtook the nation.

The death of George Floyd, and a number of other black Americans, at the hands of law enforcement sparked nationwide protests decrying police brutality and racial inequality.

As calls to defund police departments roared, de Blasio and other city mayors vowed to redistribute the money toward community initiatives like youth programming.

The end of the anti-crime unit announcement came just days later from NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, who said that unit was responsible for a ‘disproportionate’ number of police-involved shootings that generated civilian complaints.

Meanwhile, Andrew has spent more than three years in the White House serving as a public liaison to President Trump and, much like his father, developed a close relationship with the fellow New Yorker.

The pair sometimes met up to four times a week depending on the work load.

Andrew Giuliani (left) has served as a public liaison for President Trump (right) for more than thee years

Andrew Giuliani: ‘I am trying to make sure the president gets over the finish line on November 3rd and then right after that my focus is going to be on how we can save New York City again’

Andrew’s position involves connecting the White House to a number of businesses, nonprofits and organizations.

‘We deal with everyone from Tim Cook to Kim Kardashian and everybody in between,’ Andrew told NYPost.

Andrew, who once dreamed of becoming a professional golfer, added that he occasionally played a few rounds with the Commander-in-Chief.

‘I am a couple of strokes better,’ he admitted. ‘You always want to be careful about beating your boss.’

At the moment. Andrew explained that his energy is focused on Trump’s embattled reelection campaign.

‘I am trying to make sure the president gets over the finish line on November 3rd and then right after that my focus is going to be on how we can save New York City again,’ he said.

Andrew has been discussing the possibility of running for New York City mayor with his father for the last six weeks.

He was just a young boy when his father, Rudy Giuliani, served as mayor from 1994 to 2001.

Rudy, 76, was largely credited with leading New York City through the horrendous 9/11 attacks and reducing crime in the city.

Rudolph Giuliani (right) is inaugurated as Mayor of New York City with his son Andrew (left) by his side in 1994

Pictured (left to right): Caroline Giuliani, Donna Hanover, Rudy Giuliani and Andrew Giuliani

If he does pursue the GOP nomination, he may go against supermarket billionaire John Catsimatidis, who last month vowed to pledge $100million of his own money to win.

The Giuliani and Catsimatidis families have a personal relationship, and Rudy previously said that Catsimatidis was ‘more knowledgeable about the problems of the city’ now.

If not, Andrew told NYPost that he could only support a candidate that matched what he called the ‘Giuliani playbook’ of governing New York City.

‘It’s broken-windows policing, it’s empowering the NYPD to do their job, it’s bringing the private sector in and making them more accountable for creating economic opportunity, it’s reintroducing the free market to some of these low income communities in New York City that have been stuck on the cycle of government dependency for so long,’ said Andrew.

‘The nucleus of all of it is public safety. It’s making sure that New Yorkers feel safe and that tourists feel safe coming here.

Andrew, pictured as a child (right), said he could only support a New York City mayoral candidate that followed the ‘Giuliani playbook’ for governing the city

Andrew managed to stay out of the public eye for the majority of his life, but residents might remember him from his father’s first inauguration.

The child, then seven-years-old, blew kisses at the crowd and mouthed along with his father during the formal address from the podium. The moment was later included in a Saturday Night Live sketch involving the late comedian Chris Farley.

‘I never really tried to get past it. I just tried to live my life. But I do wish I could have had a chance to meet Chris Farley,’ Andrew recalled.

People might also remember Andrew for his lawsuit against Duke University after they removed him from the men’s golf team over behavioral concerns – like throwing an apple in a teammate’s face and breaking a golf club.

Since then, he’s married real estate executive Zivil Rezgyte in 2017 after meeting at Yankee Stadium. The couple hoped to one day have children.

The NY Post noted that Andrew’s foray into the political spotlight would likely unearth interest in the divorce between Rudy Giuliani and his mother, Donna Hanover.

Andrew: ‘Like any family we have our disagreements and my dad and I are two stubborn Italians — so those disagreements can get heated – but I am very blessed to have a relationship with both of them’

Rudy Giuliani infamously revealed the divorce during a press conference in Bryant Park in May 2000, but did not inform Hanover of the decision beforehand.

Hanover, a television reporter, received $6.8million in a settlement two years later.

‘I have a relationship with both of them that I treasure,’ Andrew told the publication.

‘Like any family we have our disagreements and my dad and I are two stubborn Italians — so those disagreements can get heated – but I am very blessed to have a relationship with both of them.’