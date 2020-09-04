Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Trials Post Positive Early Data

Nearly a month after approving a coronavirus vaccine, Russia published positive data from early clinical trials of the shot, despite skepticism from scientists and Western politicians over its fast-tracked development.

The findings, published in British medical journal the Lancet on Friday, showed that the shot was safe to use and generated immune response in all of its 76 test subjects. Officials say they expect mass vaccinations to begin by end of this year and that it would take up to 12 months to inoculate most of Russia’s…