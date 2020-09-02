World News

Russian Dissident Navalny Poisoned With Novichok Nerve Agent

By
BERLIN—Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the chemical nerve agent Novichok, the German government confirmed Wednesday, presenting the strongest evidence yet that the attack could have been carried out by Russian state agents.

Mr. Navalny was flown to Germany for medical treatment on Aug. 22 after falling critically ill in Russia. He underwent extensive examinations at Berlin’s Charité hospital and samples were tested in a special laboratory run by the German military.

