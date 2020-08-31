Russian Fighter Planes Confronted U.S. Bomber Over Black Sea

Russian pilots harassed a U.S. B-52 bomber flying over the Black Sea and in international waters, crossing within 100 feet of the bomber’s path, a maneuver the U.S. military called “unsafe and unprofessional.”

The confrontation on Friday was the second between U.S. and Russian military forces in a week. On Tuesday, several American troops operating in northeast Syria were injured when a Russian military vehicle struck their own, according to U.S. officials. Some U.S. officials said they believe the collision was deliberate.

The maneuver Friday by Russian pilots, who were operating two Su-27 Flankers, a fighter aircraft, created turbulence for the American bomber and limited its movement, according to a U.S. military statement.

“Actions like these increase the potential for midair collisions, are unnecessary, and inconsistent with good airmanship and international flight rules,” Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, said in the statement. The U.S. military released a video of the two Russian aircraft moving toward the B-52. The Russian military said the entire flight of the Su-27s “proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules” of using the airspace. The B-52 bomber was among six that conducted a flight over all 30 North Atlantic Treaty Organization member states Friday, in what military commanders intended as a show of U.S. commitment to the alliance, amid continuing tensions with Russia. The flight took place after some NATO members raised questions about the Trump administration’s commitment to the alliance, particularly after the U.S. military said earlier this year that it would reduce its footprint in Europe. Some former senior defense officials and lawmakers said at the time that such a move risked empowering U.S. adversaries. Write to Nancy A. Youssef at nancy.youssef@wsj.com

Copyright ©2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8