Russia’s Embrace of Lukashenko Puts the West on Alert

Russia’s tightening embrace of embattled Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is raising concerns at NATO that the balance of military power in the alliance’s weak northeast corner could tip further in the Kremlin’s favor.

Western capitals have lambasted Mr. Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus for 26 years, for declaring himself the winner of a disputed election last month and cracking down on street protests. The U.S., U.K. and Canada are preparing sanctions. The European Union is debating similar moves.

Russian…