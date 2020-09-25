Russia’s Putin Proposes Non-Interference Pact With U.S.

American officials have been saying for months that Russia is meddling in the U.S. elections. On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a truce, proposing the two countries conclude a pact that would guarantee neither nation interferes in the other’s elections.

The Russian president’s proposal comes just weeks before the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election and amid U.S. intelligence and cyber experts’ findings that Moscow has already been undertaking efforts to influence that process.

