Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Kids wear her signature collar at Supreme Court 

By Rachel Sharp For Dailymail.com

Published: 15:12 EDT, 24 September 2020 | Updated: 16:53 EDT, 24 September 2020

A mother dressed her kids up in a makeshift version of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s signature collar to pay their respects to the late judge outside the Supreme Court.

The woman and two young children were pictured in matching black tops with what appeared to be a white homemade collar.

Ginsburg died at the age of 87 Friday surrounded by her family at her home in Washington D.C. after a battle with metastatic pancreas cancer.

The justice, only the second woman to serve as a Supreme Court Justice, was known for her broad selection of collars – known as jabots – that she once revealed were chosen to symbolize her opinions on a particular court matter or ruling.

The family sporting collars were only a handful of the thousands of mourners that lined up at the Supreme Court to pay tribute to the late justice Thursday.

Others also paid tribute to the iconic style of the legal pioneer and champion of women’s rights by donning collars.

A baby was also dressed in a mock crochet collar while sat in their stroller, while a man had traveled from St. Louis to DC to sport a jabot and mask depicting the image of Ginsburg while he stood at the foot of the steps.

Mourners flocked to the steps of the building in Washington D.C. to pay their respects as she lies in repose under the Portico of the high court for two days – where she served for 27 years and, before that, argued six cases for gender equality in the 1970s.

Donald Trump was booed by crowds Thursday with several people heard shouting ‘honor her wish’ and ‘vote him out’ as he and First Lady Melania Trump stood at the top of the steps with their heads bowed and faces covered by masks.

Ginsburg said her ‘most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed’ in the days leading up to her death Friday.

However Trump has vowed to plow ahead with appointing her replacement for the Supreme Court seat in a move that has sparked fierce debate, with many Democrats – as well as some Republicans – insisting the seat must not be filled until after the election.

The crux of the debate centers around the move made by Republicans back in 2016 – and led by McConnell – to block then-President Barack Obama from appointing a new justice to the court nine months before the election.

Their argument at the time was that the position should not be filled until a new president was elected by the American people – a standard set by the Republicans that the Democrats now argue the party must continue to honor.

Trump said he will name his nominee for the role on Saturday at the White House.

Ginsburg’s flag-draped casket arrived at the Supreme Court Wednesday morning for a ceremony in the court’s Great Hall, flanked by lines of the justice’s former law clerks, who served as honorary pallbearers.

Crowds around the Supreme Court booed President Trump and yelled ‘vote him out’

‘Honor her wish,’ the crowd yelled at President Trump in reference to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying request that the winner of the November election name her replacement

The justice became known for wearing elaborate collars over her traditional black robes – something the said in 2014 was part of her efforts to bring femininity to the male-dominated court.

‘You know, the standard robe is made for a man because it has a place for the shirt to show, and the tie,’ she told the Washington Post in 2009.

‘So Sandra Day O’Connor and I thought it would be appropriate if we included as part of our robe something typical of a woman. So I have many, many collars.’

In 2014, Ginsburg opened up her closet to Katie Couric and told how the different collars had different meanings.

She revealed a white crochet collar, which she sported at President Barack Obama’s State of the Union in 2012, was her favorite while she would opt for a yellow crochet number with pink edges and a chain when she was announcing an opinion for the court.

When she disapproved with a court ruling, she revealed she would wear a black bib necklace with rhinestones as a symbol of dissent.