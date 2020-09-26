World News Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Photos of Her Rise to the Supreme Court By Judith Levitt 3 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 47 Pictures capture moments in her legal career, from law school professor to associate justice on the high court. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments