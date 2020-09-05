Rwanda: 10 Major Changes in the New Kigali Master Plan

The City of Kigali, on Friday, September 4, 2020, launched a new city master plan to be implemented from 2020 up to 2050.

The new master plan introduces a flexible and incremental approach to city development as it seeks to accommodate 3.8 million population in 2050 from the current 1.6 million population.

The master plan is guided by economic, social and environmental drivers.

The following are top changes highlighted by Ernest Nsabimana, the Vice Mayor of Kigali City in charge of Urbanization and Infrastructure, in the new master plan compared to the previous one.

1) Mixed-use houses

Contrary to the previous master plan, the new master plan has allowed flexibility where one building can be used for different purposes.

This means that one house can combine commercial activities, residence, restaurants, office and others at once to ensure integration.

2) Small businesses given space

The official explained that the new master plan will promote the economy for small business.

People in need of microenterprises have been considered by the master plan which will enable small businesses such as shoemakers, tailors and many similar small businesses to have places for doing their businesses as requested by Rwanda Development Board.

3) Minimum of 70 houses per ha

Nsabimana explained that the other change is that a minimum of houses per hectare will increase from 25 to 70 houses.

Protected agricultural land decreased from 66.8 percent to 55 per cent while developed areas will increase from 32 per cent to 45 per cent as the growing population will need infrastructure and housing.

Today population density one square meter is 1, 778 people that will increase to 5243 per one square metre in 2050 and therefore land use must be catered for.

4) Home offices

The master plan will allow small business people to have small offices in residential areas where people can occupy without going to hire big buildings and this is part of promoting micro-economy, small enterprises.

5) Cycle lanes planned

The master has planned integrated road use and master planning. This means that to construct Kigali ring roads and Bus Rapid Transit systems requires to build roads for pedestrians and cycling lanes.

6) Public facilities

With walking and cycling lanes serving for recreation, there will also be public spaces serving for recreational purposes.

7) Neighborhood based services

This is the way people live somewhere but access all infrastructure close to them.

The master plan will help citizens access -at walkable distance- basic infrastructures, business services, health facilities, religious infrastructure, restaurants, banks, motels, markets, schools and others where they can walk at least 400 metres.

This will also reduce congestion of people seeking such services in the Central Business District (CBD).

8) Flexibility in building residential houses

The new master plan has allowed flexibility in building affordable residential houses.

It will also allow improvement of unplanned settlements without necessarily relocating residents.

Auxiliary residential units are allowed where a house owner can annex other small houses in smart ways that can help low income earners.

9) New approach to density

Nsabimana said that the previous master plan recommended skyscrapers but the new one integrates medium height storey-buildings.

10) Integration of wetland master plan

The new master plan has integrated wetland master plan where each wetland will have its own use including recreational wetlands

