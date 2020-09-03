Rwanda: World Bank Rwanda Gets New Country Manager

World Bank Rwanda has a new Country Manager, Rolande Pryce who replaces Yasser El Gammal who served in the same position since February 2016.

Pryce, a Jamaican national, has experience working for the bank since 2006 representing the Bank in operations in Latin America and the Caribbean as well as Sub-Saharan Africa and the Pacific Islands.

She has also been involved in providing legal advisory support in finance, infrastructure and private sectors.

Her experience on the continent includes serving in the Africa Energy Practice Group where she was responsible for quality and portfolio management of what was at that time a $10 billion portfolio.

She holds a master’s degree in Public International Law from the University College of London; a Juris Doctor from the University of Miami and a Bachelor of Science in International Business and Mathematics from the City University of New York.

The World Bank recently approved a new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Rwanda. The framework will guide the Bank’s work for the next 6 years in support of the Government of Rwanda’s strategic priorities as laid down in the National Strategy for Transformation.

Currently, the Bank Group’s portfolio in Rwanda includes 16 national projects with a net commitment of more than $1.6B.

Rwanda also participates in four regional projects worth a national commitment of $240.30 million. Project objectives have included providing access to basic infrastructure and electricity to rural households; enhancing urban management in selected urban centers; supporting the strengthening of the social protection system and supporting the government’s COVID-19 emergency response program.