Sagamu comes alive for Onanuga

By Olushola Victor

Ogun House of Representatives member, Hon. Adewunmi Onanuga, will not forget Sunday, Sept 20, 2020, as it was the day she was ceremonially accorded the title of Yeye Oba Ewusi of Makun-Sagamu kingdom.

Oba Akinsanya said Onanuga had demonstrated leadership traits in various capacities and he was proud of her.

Although Governor Dapo Abiodun couldn’t make it to the ceremony, he was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Mr Olatokunbo Talabi.

Also, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, Akarigbo of Remo Land, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi and CEO Adron Homes, Aare Adetola Emmanuel King, honoured Onanuga.

Born in Hammersmith, London to Nigerian parents, Onanuga is presently House of Representatives member representing Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency, Ogun State. She’s a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and chairperson, House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development.