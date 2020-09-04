Saka nominated for PFA young player award

Nigeria- born England junior international and Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has been nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Saka, who has recently been contacted with a view to getting him into the Super Eagles fold, received accolades Friday, from the Gunners following the nomination.

The club via its website submitted: “Congratulations to Bukayo Saka who has been nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award!

‘’Our Hale End graduate enjoyed a stellar breakthrough season for our senior team, and underlining his versatility by playing in a variety of different positions, from left back to central midfield.

‘’In addition to his four goals, which included crucial strikes at Standard Liege, Bournemouth and Wolves, the 18-year-old was also one of our main providers last season with 12 assists in all competitions,” the club enthused.

‘’The PFA Awards will be broadcast on Tuesday, September, 8 at 7pm (UK time) on the PFA’s social media channels.’’

The PFA Awards recognises outstanding performers from every division and is a celebration of the achievement of all PFA members’ from the last 12 months.

Previous PFA Young Player of the Year winners were Tony Adams, Paul Merson, Nicolas Anelka, Cesc Fabregas, Leah Williamson and Jack Wilshere.

Saka will slug it out this year with:

Tammy Abraham (Chelsea)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)