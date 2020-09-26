Sand-laden truck plunges into river in Lagos

An image from the Ajegunle fire incident.

By Bose Adelaja

A tragedy occurred in Lagos in the early hours of today, Saturday, when a truck laden with sand reportedly lost control and plunged into a river off Epe Bridge.

Details of the incident, which occurred at about 1.20a.m., were still sketchy, but the Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor, said investigations were ongoing.

Similarly, he said the number of occupants in the truck could not be ascertained.

Okunbor added that the Lagos Response Team, LRT; Police and local divers were among the responders at the scene and efforts were ongoing to recover the truck.

It was gathered that local divers could not access the river immediately the incident occurred, but recovery operation was ongoing at the time of filing this report.

In a related development, property worth millions of Naira were destroyed, weekend, when the plank section of Ajegunle Market in Ijora Boundary area of Lagos was razed by an inferno.

The incident occurred at about 1a.m., and the cause of the incident is not known yet.

However, the fire incident, according to Okunbor, is now under control.