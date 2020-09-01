Sanwo-Olu appoints Odumboni as LAWMA boss

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

In a statement issued yesterday, the Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said the appointment, which takes immediate effect, was consequent upon the resignation of the erstwhile Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, from August 19, for personal reasons.

The HoS said before his appointment, Odumboni was the executive director (Business Development) at LAWMA, in which capacity he had been involved in the rebirth of the Waste Management Conglomerate.

He said Odumboni’s appointment showed Governor Sanwo-Olu’s confidence in his capabilities.

demonstrated the administration’s commitment to quality service delivery, considering, particularly, Odumboni’s contributions to the growth of LAWMA as part of its management in his previous position.