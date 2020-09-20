Sanwo-Olu felicitates with Hamzat at 56

Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy Governor, Lagos State. PHOTO: NAN



Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, who clocked 56 years yesterday, September 19.

The Governor described Hamzat as a reliable, trust worthy and committed brother, friend and partner in the ‘Greater Lagos’ agenda of the incumbent administration.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement, by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Gboyega Akosile, also commended Hamzat’s contribution to the growth and development of Lagos State in the last 17 years.

The governor described his deputy as a seasoned technocrat, administrator, politician and committed democrat, who has all along used his position as commissioner in different ministries and now the number two citizen of the Centre of Excellence, to bring about positive change to the state and the country at large.

He said: “Happy 56th birthday to my reliable, hardworking, dependable, supportive and committed brother, friend and partner in the Greater Lagos agenda of our administration.

“You made great achievements as Commissioner for Science and Technology between 2005 and 2011 as well as Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure.

“During your tenure as Commissioner for Science and Technology, you enforced the application of modern technology in the state’s ministries, thus changing the face of data and record keeping in Lagos and at the same time eliminating the trend of state ghost workers.

“In execution of your mandate as Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, your ministry completed several key projects for Lagos State in the mega-city era. Your achievements in the ministry were well recognised as you emerged winner of the fifth edition of the Lagos State Man of the Year Awards in September 2013.

“We cherish your contributions to party politics and governance in our dear State. You are a worthy ambassador and champion in the blend of technocracy and politics. As a true democrat and progressive politician, you have remained steadfast in the progressive camp.

“As you celebrate your 56th birthday, I pray that God will increase you in good health to enable you render more service to humanity, Lagos State and Nigeria.”

