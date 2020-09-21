Sanwo-Olu promises ease of transportation in Lagos

Public transport mini buses park to pick up passengers at Ojodu Berger bus terminal in Lagos, on September 8, 2020. – The Nigerian government has dumped a decade-long pricing regime for petrol and electricity allowing marketers to fix prices resulting in anger and tension in the oil-rich Africa’s most populous country of 200 million people. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has given his assurance that the state would embark on programmes that would enhance ease of transportation in the state.







Speaking through the Commissioner for Information, Mr Gbenga Omotosho, at the inauguration of the Lagos Traffic Radio Live Report Motorcycles (Pilot Scheme), the governor, who commended the management of Traffic Radio for the innovation, described the feat as a symbol of creativity.







“I see this development as a kind of creativity because the purchase of these machines will enhance the work of traffic radio while it is symbolic because the management of Traffic Radio is thinking on how to improve on what they have been doing. I am looking forward to the time when everything we will be doing to ease transportation in Lagos will be driven by technology,” he said.







The governor gave kudos to the Ministry of Transportation for the facelift given to Allen Avenue roundabout, which, according to him, has cameras, adding that the development would ease the work of traffic officials who would not need to run after erring drivers because the camera would have noted them.

He assured that similar development would soon go all over Lagos.