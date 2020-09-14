Saturday Night Live will not bring back audience immediately when it returns and will utilize Zoom

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com

Saturday Night Live will not have a studio audience present when cameras roll on its 46th season next month.

Production insiders told TMZ that the show will indefinitely go without a studio audience present amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Insiders told the outlet that officials from the NBC comedy stalwart are looking at potential filming locations around New York City and New Jersey that can provide more space for social distancing precautions than the show’s home base of Studio 8H at Rockefeller Center.

Making adjustments: Saturday Night Live will not have a studio audience present when cameras roll on its 46th season next month

The show is also going to incorporate the remote site Zoom for celebrity appearances, as it did earlier this year when Tom Hanks, Larry David and Brad Pitt appeared on it.

A scaled down production crew will be on hand to work on the series, sources told TMZ.

The famed variety series initially halted production at Studio 8H – like nearly all Hollywood productions – amid the shutdown six months ago, and has since broadcast with Zoom for celebrity guests.

The current cast of the series, which was last on the air May 9, includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villaseñor.

The famed variety series initially halted production at Studio 8H like nearly all Hollywood productions amid the shutdown six months ago, and has broadcast with Zoom for celebrity guests

Tis the season: The upcoming presidential election is expected to be a regular topic

Featured performers this season include Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim and Bowen Yang

One expected topic to be explored on the show this year looks to be the presidential election with Alec Baldwin reprising his role as President Donald Trump, while Maya Rudolph, who left the show full-time in 2007, is expected to appear more playing vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris.

Saturday Night Live is set to come back on October 3.

Maya Rudolph, who left the show full-time in 2007, is expected to appear more playing vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris. She was snapped in NYC last year