Save yourself money and heartache by reviewing your house insurance

Burglaries and storm damage peak in winter. That makes now a good time to check your house insurance. Too many of us blindly renew policies that cost too much, cover too little, or both. The only ones winning are insurance companies.

The Central Bank of Ireland has found dual pricing in the insurance market to be common. This is where customers with similar risk profiles are charged different premiums. The most common form is a new customer getting a better rate than those renewing. Shop around and switch or you’ll pay a premium for your loyalty.