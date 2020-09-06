Savvy woman shares clever hack to clean oven hood with NO scrubbing

By Bridie Pearson-jones For Mailonline

Published: 12:14 EDT, 6 September 2020 | Updated: 12:22 EDT, 6 September 2020

A savvy cleaning fan has shared an easy way to get grease out of an oven hood – with no scrubbing required.

Sarah Waldman, from London, shared a collage to the Facebook group Cleaning Tips and Tricks where she revealed the easy method to get rid of dirt without any elbow grease.

‘I went to a clean the other day, and the cooker hood vents were yellow and black,’ she wrote. ‘Hot soap water did nothing. Degreaser did nothing. Pink stuff did nothing.

‘I was just about to use bicarb and vinegar, when I thought I’d try the dishwasher tablet trick.

Sarah Waldman, from London, shared a collage to the Facebook group Cleaning Tips and Tricks where she revealed the easy method to get rid of dirt without any elbow grease. Pictured left is before and right, after

Sarah explained how she dipped the hood in warm water before lightly rubbing a dishwasher tablet on it to removed the grease, it is pictured in the process of being removed

She continued: ‘OMG. It was like using and eraser on pencil. It just came off. Unreal!’

She later explained more about how the trick works.

Speaking to the Daily Star, the recruitment worker added: ‘I literally stood them up in the sink on their side.

‘Then dipped it in the dishwasher tablet in warm water and rubbed it over the grim.’

Sarah posted to Facebook saying she ‘needed to share’ the pictures as she was wowed by the results

‘It forms a paste. I rubbed it in a little bit, and then washed it off. It disappeared before my eyes!’

The post quickly picked up dozens of likes, with many thanking her for sharing the tip.

‘Thanks need to do this,’ wrote one,’ while another commented: ‘Put mine in the dishwasher then it came out sparkling.’

A third penned: ‘I take them off the hood and put them in the dishwasher. They look like new when they come out.’