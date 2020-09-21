Schitt’s Creek sweeps the board with SEVEN Emmy Awards

Reality Host

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

RuPaul, Drag Race

Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

A Very Brady Renovation

Unstructured Reality Program

Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Lunch Break And Pasta Night

Cheer

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

We’re Here

Guest Actress, Comedy

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bette Midler, The Politician

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actor, Comedy

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Dev Patel, Modern Love

Fred Willard, Modern Family

Guest Actress, Drama

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black

Cherry Jones, Succession

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder

Harriet Walter, Succession

Guest Actor, Drama

Jason Bateman, The Outsider

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

James Cromwell, Succession

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror

Martin Short, The Morning Show

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

American Masters

Hillary

McMillion$

The Last Dance

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

The Apollo

Beastie Boys Story

Becoming

The Great Hack

Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time

Animated Program

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burgers

BoJack Horseman

Rick And Morty

The Simpsons

Writing for a Comedy Series

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Happy Ending) – WINNER

Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do In The Shadows (Collaboration)

Tony McNamara, The Great (The Great)

Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows (On The Run)

Michael Schur, The Good Place (Whenever You’re Ready)

Paul Simms, What We Do In The Shadows (Ghosts)

David West Read, Schitt’s Creek (The Presidential Suite)

Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, Succession (This Is Not for Tears)

Miki Johnson, Ozark (Fire Pink)

Peter Morgan, The Crown (Aberfan)

Chris Mundy, Ozark (All In)

Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul (Bad Choice Road)

John Shiban, Ozark (Boss Fight)

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul (Bagman)

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special

Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America (Shirley)

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, Unbelievable (Episode 1)

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen (This Extraordinary Being)- WINNER

Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, Normal People (Episode 3)

Ben Semanoff, Ozark (Su Casa Es Mi Casa)

Directing for a Limited Series

Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People (Episode 5)

Steph Green, Watchmen (Little Fear Of Lightning)

Nicole Kassell, Watchmen (It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice)

Maria Schrader, Unorthodox – WINNER

Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere (Find A Way)

Stephen Williams, Watchmen (This Extraordinary Being)

Directing for a Variety Series

Dime Davis, A Black Lady Sketch Show, (Born At Night, But Not Last Night)

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff)

Linda Mendoza, Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Flame Monroe)

David Paul Meyer, “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor’s Questions About Coronavirus)

Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Episode 629)

Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live (Host: Eddie Murphy)