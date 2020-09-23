Schools reopen amidst Covid-19 pandemic

After six months of the compulsory holiday for primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions in Nigeria due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been mixed feelings from parents, students and even Nigerian citizens as schools reopen today. While a majority of the people are of the opinion that while the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases is a welcome development, schools should be left under lock till the pandemic is over, others think the schools should reopen as far as the safety protocols outlined by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is properly enforced. In Oyo State, schools reopened today after the state government announced the resumption date. A statement by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olasukanmi Olaleye, indicated that the first term of the new academic calendar will run between September 21 and December 18, 2020. He added that pupils from primary one to primary three are to be in school between the hours of 8 am and 11 am while those in primary four to primary six will resume from 12noon and exit at 3 pm. For secondary schools, students in classes JSS1 to JSS3 will resume for morning shift from 8 am to 11 am while their counterparts in the senior classes will resume afternoon shift from the hours of 12noon and 3 pm. Arrayhan TV visited Adesina College, Kings Gate College, and Evangelical Church of West Africa school today, and here is what teachers and students have to say.

