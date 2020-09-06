SCIAN solicits support for members in Gombe

[FILES] Spinal Cord Injuries Association of Nigeria Gombe State chapter, has sought support for 6,773 spinal cord injury victims. Photo: SCITECHDAILY

Spinal Cord Injuries Association of Nigeria (SCIAN), Gombe State chapter, has sought support for 6,773 spinal cord injury victims in the state.

Its National President, Fatima Sani Yakubu, speaking at the International Cord Day, yesterday, in Gombe, said the state had over 6,773 victims of spinal cord injuries.

She said: “Health facilities in the state lack enough equipment to cater for patients with spinal cord injuries. Patients are increasing, due to domestic or road accidents. Unfortunately, our health facilities do not have enough equipment to handle such patients.

“ In Gombe State, no fewer than 6,773 victims lack access to health facilities or may not receive required attention due to lack of facilities or expertise. This often leads to their permanent deformity or incapacitation.”

She said many victims required one or more forms of spinal surgeries, but lacked the financial means to do so.

“The minimum cost of spinal surgery is about N2.2m, and the most painful and devastating part of spinal cord injuries is the development of bedsore, which necessitates the use of the pneumatic mattress, which many cannot afford.

“Also, an ambulance is necessary towards ensuring the timely movement of patients from homes, inter-hospital transfer and point on accident to secure immediate medical treatment and attention,” she listed.

Speaker, Gombe House of Assembly, Ibrahim Sadiq Kurba, said a Bill on Persons Living With Disability was on the floor of the House and has passed the first reading.

He noted that the Assembly and the state government were perfecting documents towards ensuring that persons living with disabilities were well-taken care of.

Canvassing support for SCIAN, he said: “We are going to ensure that disabilities is completely eradicated in Gombe.”