Scorer Gundogan fumes as Swiss hold misfiring Germany to draw

Germany’s midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (C) looks on during the UEFA Nations League, league A, day 2, group 4 football match between Switzerland and Germany at the St. Jakob-Park in Basel, on September 6, 2020. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)



Ilkay Gundogan could not hide his annoyance as Germany were held for the second time in a week to leave them third in their Nations League group after Switzerland fought back to earn a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Gundogan gave Germany the opening goal on 14 minutes only for Swiss right-back Silvan Widmer to equalise just before the hour mark behind closed doors in Basel.

Having also been held at home to a 1-1 draw by Spain last Thursday after conceding a last-gasp goal in Stuttgart, Germany again squandered the lead and failed to take their chances.

“I am a little p***ed off. This is getting on my nerves,” admitted Manchester City midfielder Gundogan.

“We could see it already in the first half, when we lost balls too easily.

“We were in a good position, but once more, we didn’t win.

“We are lacking solutions a bit, we are a little bit tired.

“It’s very annoying.”

Following the draw with Spain, Germany head coach Joachim Loew complained about their punishing schedule of eight games in three months.

His side again looked jaded at times while the Swiss grew in confidence.

“Unfortunately it was a little bit similar as it was against Spain,” said Germany captain Toni Kroos.

“We need better solutions when we are being pressed aggressively.

“We need to work on this, we need players who want the ball, even when we are under pressure.

“If you can win six points and only get two, it’s a little bit disappointing.”

As group leaders Spain beat Ukraine 4-0 in Madrid on Sunday, the result leaves Germany third behind the Ukrainians, who host the Germans in Kiev in October.

The Swiss are bottom of the group after two rounds.

“Having held a lead now twice and not won is annoying,” said Loew.

“Clearly, not all our players are at full fitness and our current problem is that we are not capable of deciding games.”

Germany made a strong start as Gundogan curled his shot inside the post and outside the reach of Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer with just 14 minutes gone.

However, the Germans had few answers when the hosts started pushing forward.

Benfica forward Haris Seferovic offered a warning to the away side when he hit the post for the Swiss just before half-time.

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, short of match fitness after being sidelined for most of last season by a knee injury, made way for Dortmund forward Julian Brandt at half-time.

Switzerland kept building pressure.

They deservedly equalised when Borussia Moenchengladbach striker Breel Embolo, one of six in the Swiss team who play for German clubs, picked out Widmer who beat Leno on 58 minutes.

The Swiss finished the stronger when their captain, Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka forced his Gunners’ team-mate Leno into another good save from a well-struck free kick.

“We let them back into the game, lost too many balls and were not decisive enough, so the result is fair,” admitted Loew.

“We will attack again in the October games,” he added as the Germans face Ukraine away, then the Swiss at home next month.

