Security Agents Never Rescued Us, We Paid N36 Million Ransom To Be Freed – Kidnapped FRSC Officials

Contrary to police reports that no ransom was paid, the six Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officials who were recently released by their abductors have said they paid for their freedom.

According to them, they were not rescued by any security agency and each of them paid N6m as a ransom to the kidnappers before they were freed.

Recall that the Police spokesman, Ramham Nansel, had said no ramson was paid for their release.

“They were rescued by the security agencies comprising police and soldiers supported by vigilante groups and hunters,” ASP Nansel said.

However, the officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to BBC Hausa Service, said the police lied.

One of them said, “What the police are saying is a big lie, there is no element of truth in it, the kidnappers established contact with our relatives, the ransom money was withdrawn in Nasarawa town.

“They instructed that only the driver should come with the money; when the driver brought the money, they kept us aside and counted it to ensure it was complete, but because it was getting dark, they did not finish and asked the driver to go with us while they also proceeded into the bush shooting in the air.”

Another victim whose leg was amputated as a result of the gunshot from the incident said, “We paid ransom through our relatives before we were released; some paid N5m, others N6m.”

The FRSC officials were kidnapped around Nasarawa while on their way to Abuja for a corps training.

