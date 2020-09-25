Security challenge a threat to Nigeria, says Gbajabiamila

Tony Akowe, Abuja

HOUSE of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has said the current security challenges in the country pose a great threat to the nation’s existence.

He said they also undermine public faith in the government’s ability to fulfil its fundamental obligation of protecting the lives and property of the citizens.

The Speaker spoke on Thursday in Abuja at a retreat and workshop on promoting effective legislation and oversight of the security sector in Nigeria.

The event was organised by the House Committee on National Security and Intelligence in collaboration with the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) Foundation.

Gbajabiamila said: “We are at this moment experiencing in many parts of our country, significant internal security challenges that have disrupted the lives of many of our citizens and led to the loss of lives and property at a scale that cannot easily be quantified.

“These internal security challenges threaten the very existence of the Nigerian state because they undermine public faith in the government’s ability to fulfil its fundamental obligation to protect the lives and property of citizens.

“Across the three arms of government, we have a shared responsibility to take all necessary actions to meet these challenges head-on. This is what the people who elected us rightly expect.

“National security is generally understood to be the preserve of the Executive arm of government. As a result, the general public and even the political class often do not know what the legislative role in national security is, or ought to be.

“This knowledge gap presents an ongoing limitation on the policy-making and oversight role of the legislature as it pertains, specifically, to the challenges we face in the national security sector. Workshops, such as the one we have gathered here for today, are essential in reversing this gap.”

The Speaker stressed that the retreat should be “an opportunity to critically assess the legislative role in ensuring a safe and secure country for our children”.

He said: “The realities of the moment require that we be willing to speak honest truths about the things we haven’t got right so that we can then focus our energies on making sure that we do better for the future.

“I encourage all of you to remember that a lot of the hopes we have for our country depend on our ability to guarantee the safety of our people and the security of property and investments. And from this remembrance, I hope we can find the motivation to do all that this moment requires of us.”