Security group seeks clampdown on quacks

By Chinyere Okoroafor

The Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN) Lagos Zone has urged the Lagos State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to clamp down on the operations of unregistered private security companies in the state.

They were speaking during a visit by the new leaders of the association to the state command of the corps.

Addressing the state commandant of the NSCDC Makinde Ayinla, zonal chair of the association Babatunde Mumuni said, “The major challenge for us as an association is the issue of quacks, otherwise known as unlicensed security companies.

We would work with you to fashion out a process in which communication would be seen clearly, so that when the information comes and we pass it as an association to the corps, appropriate actions would be taken,” he said.

Commandant Ayinla said, “We understand that there are lots of unlicensed private guard companies. But the Association would continue to hammer on it, and require that you give us timely information about where they are, so that we can act.”