Senate mulls anti-cybercrime bill

From Jide Orintunsin, Abuja

The Senate is considering a bill against cybercrime in a bid to scale back attacks by hackers.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Information Communication Technology (ICT), Senator Yakubu Oseni said on Thursday in Abuja after he led members of his committee on a tour of a privately-owned CyberDome facility.

The lawmaker said the parliament is worried by the rising cases of cyber-attacks and criminalities across the world, stressing that the bill is designed to further strengthen the fight against cybercrime.