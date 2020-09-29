Senate resumes after eight-week break

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday resumed plenary after its annual recess which lasted for over two months.

The lawmakers, thereafter, proceeded into an executive session.

The Senate had suspended plenary on July 23 and was scheduled to resume on September 15 but the Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, in a letter, announced the postponement of resumption to September 29.

The closed session started at about 10:41 a.m. after the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, led the prayers and approved the votes and proceedings for the day.

Several important items have been lined up for consideration by the lawmakers. One of such is the Petroleum Industry Bill which Mr Lawan informed that a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari to that effect will read on the floor of the chamber today.

Another item listed for consideration on the Order Paper is the report of the Committee on Finance of the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper.

The executive session was ongoing at the time of filing this report.