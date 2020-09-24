‘Send me a text!’ Barack Obama gives out his ‘phone number’ to the American public

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:01 EDT, 24 September 2020 | Updated: 17:35 EDT, 24 September 2020

President Barack Obama gave out his ‘phone number’ to the American people, asking that they send him a text.

‘All right, let’s try something new. If you’re in the United States, send me a text at 773-365-9687 – I want to hear how you’re doing, what’s on your mind, and how you’re planning on voting this year,’ Obama tweeted and posted to Instagram Wednesday.

He also promised to write back.

President Barack Obama sent out his ‘phone number’ to the American people on Wednesday, trying to strike up a text message relationship

The president used Twitter (pictured) and Instagram to share the Chicago-based phone number

Texting the number links Americans to a service called Community, which allows community leaders to send messages to members and members can reply

Those that opt in to the service are also given a contact card for Barack Obama that includes a picture of the ex-president

‘I’ll be in touch from time to time to share what’s on my mind, too,’ Obama said.

The post includes a picture of Obama in a baggy button down shirt showing his cell phone to former first lady Michelle Obama, who’s wearing a black and white sundress.

Obama is using a technology called Community, which allows ‘community leaders’ to send text messages directly to ‘members’ who opt in to the service.

‘Leaders are able to directly text all their members at once, reach members in a specific city, or chat with a single member one-on-one,’ a press release announcing Obama’s involvement said.

When DailyMail.com called Obama’s Chicago-based number, a voicemail picked up from the ex-Democratic president.

‘Hi, It’s Barack Obama. Send me a text and I’ll send you messages from time to time,’ the message says. ‘Looking forward to hearing from you,’ it says, and then abruptly hangs up.

When texting the number, users are asked to click a link that registers them with Community’s service.

‘OK, I’ve got your number saved,’ the next message reads. ‘Good to be connected. More from me soon, but first the required legalese: Msg frequency will vary. Msg&Data rates may apply. Reply HELP for help, STOP to cancel at any time.’

A contact card then shows up, which includes a picture of Obama, so individuals can save his ‘number.’

The New York Times profiled Community in October 2019 several months after it launched, as a number of celebrities were using the service including Diddy, Paul McCartney and Sophia Bush.

Actor Ashton Kutcher is an investor.

At the time, the company wasn’t working with political figures.