SERAP lists constitutional oath of Buhari, Osinbajo, Govs, lawmakers

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project ( SERAP), Tuesday listed the constitutional oath of President Muhammadu Buhari, vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Nigerian Governors and lawmakers.

Below are the oaths:

Under the Nigerian constitution, 1999 [as amended], Nigerian public officers solemnly swear/affirm as follows:

I, as PRESIDENT, solemnly swear/affirm that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Nigeria; that as President of Nigeria, I will discharge my duties to the best of my ability, faithfully and always in the integrity, solidarity, well-being and prosperity of Nigeria.

As President, I will strive to preserve the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy contained in the Constitution of Nigeria; that I will not allow my personal interest to influence my official conduct or my official decisions.

As President, I will to the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution; that I will abide by the Code of Conduct in the Constitution; that in all circumstances, I will do right to all manner of people, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will.

As President, I will not directly or indirectly communication or reveal to any person any matter which shall be brought under my consideration or shall become known to me as President, except as may be required for the due discharge of my duties as President.

As President, I will devote myself to the service and well-being of the people of Nigeria. So help me God.

As GOVERNOR of a State I do solemnly swear/affirm that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Nigeria; I will discharge my duties to the best of my ability, faithfully; always in the interest of the sovereignty, integrity, solidarity, well-being and prosperity of Nigeria.

As Governor of a State, I will preserve the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy contained in the Constitution; that I will exercise my authority so as not to impede or prejudice the authority lawfully vested in the President.

As Governor of a State, I will not allow my personal interest to influence my official conduct or my official decisions; that I will to the to the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution; that I will abide by the Code of Conduct.

As Governor of a State, I will do right to all manner of people, according to law, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will; that I will devote myself to the service and well-being of the people of Nigeria. So help me God.

As VICE PRESIDENT, DEPUTY GOVERNOR, MINISTER, COMMISSIONER or SPECIAL ADVISER, I do solemnly swear/affirm that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Nigeria; I will discharge my duties to the best of my ability, faithfully and in accordance with the Constitution.

As Vice President, Deputy Governor, Minister, Commissioner or Special Adviser, I will discharge my duties in the interest of the sovereignty, integrity, solidarity, well-being and prosperity of Nigeria; that I will preserve the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles.

As Vice President, Deputy Governor, Minister, Commissioner or Special Adviser, I will not allow my personal interest to influence my official conduct; that I will to the best of my ability protect and defend the Constitution; that I will abide by the Code of Conduct.

As Vice President, Deputy Governor, Minister, Commissioner or Special Adviser, I will do right to all manner of people, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will. So help me God.

As a MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSEMBLY or of a HOUSE of ASSEMBLY, I do solemnly swear/affirm that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Nigeria; I will perform my functions honestly to the best of my ability, faithfully and in accordance with the Constitution.

As a Member of the National Assembly or of a House of Assembly, I will always act in the interest of the sovereignty, integrity, solidarity, well-being and prosperity of Nigeria; that I will strive to preserve the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy.

As a Member of the National Assembly or of a House of Assembly, I will preserve, protect and defend the Constitution; and that I will abide by the Code of Conduct contained in the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution of Nigeria.

Vanguard