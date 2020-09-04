Serbia, Kosovo Agree to Normalize Economic Relations

WASHINGTON—The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo said Friday they were normalizing economic relations, a sign of progress as the two quarreling Balkan nations seek to resolve a decadeslong dispute that once prompted a U.S. military intervention in the region.

In a signing ceremony in the Oval Office with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti, President Trump hailed the agreement and said, “Economies can bring people together.”

Mr. Vucic praised the president’s commitment to the region and invited him to visit Serbia. Mr. Hoti said the deal marked a major step forward.

Talks between the U.S., Serbia and Kosovo took place at the White House this week, hosted by U.S. national security adviser Robert O’Brien and the special envoy for Serbia and Kosovo negotiations, Richard Grenell. A meeting earlier in the summer was postponed when an international tribune said Kosovo’s president could be charged for war crimes.

Mr. Grenell, speaking in the Oval Office during the signing ceremony on Friday, said the hope is economic normalization will lead to political normalization. “Let’s give them a little taste of the Trump economy,” he said.