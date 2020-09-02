World News

Serena Williams Wins Her First Match in the U.S. Open

By
0
Post Views: Visits 33

Williams beat Kristie Ahn 7-5, 6-3 to begin her chase for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.

Landmarks including Washington Monument should be ‘removed, relocated or contextualized’

Previous article

Trump Administration Promise to Focus on Extremism Remains Unfulfilled

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News