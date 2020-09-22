Serie A: Osimhen named fastest player on MatchDay1

By Olalekan Okusan with agency reports

Nigerian international striker Victor Osimhen has been adjudged the fastest player on MatchDay 1 of the Italian Serie A after clocking a speed of 34.05 km per hour.

As certified by the official figures of the Lega Serie A, Osimhen’s speed beat the 31.78km per hour notched by his Napoli teammate Dries Mertens.

Meanwhile, Osimhen continues to enjoy rave reviews in the Italian media following his contribution in Napoli’s victory over.

“The Nigerian striker was quite impressive for the energy he added and for the change of form he dictated,” noted Paolo Condò , a columnist with Repubblica. “After that hour of yawning, Napoli won in a jiffy, hurrying up the Parma practice as if he had remembered that the card had to be stamped “.

Corriere dello Sport wrote: “When at the exact 61 minutes of a terribly flat match, Gattuso chooses to tear off the slightly torn tails of the trident and dive into a semi-unknown kick, perhaps he doesn’t imagine that he is opening up to a’ revolution ‘. ideological, because Osimhen overturns Napoli.

“In that instant, and it’s not easy to be convinced, a twenty-one-year-old boy is taking Napoli, he is characterizing it, he releases it from his paranoia and from that titic-titoc (don’t call it tiki-taka) then it becomes everything ,” added the tabloid.