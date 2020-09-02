Serie A: Osimhen To Debut Against Parma

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, is expected to make his debut appearance in the Italian Serie A on September 20.

Although the former Lille striker has already tested with Napoli in a warm-up match last Friday and he is expected to play in another one this Friday, the game against Parma will officially kick start Osimhen’s sojourn in Italian football.

In the friendly game played last Friday, Osimhen gave room for optimism; scoring a hat trick inside eight minutes as Napoli crushed fourth-tier side L’Aquila 11-0.

Many will be keen to see the Nigerian striker in a similar ruthless form when action resumes in the Serie A in a fortnight.

The full fixture list for the Serie A 2020-21 season was drawn up on Wednesday, and Osimhen’s Napoli were pitched against Parma in the opening weekend fixture.

Lazio vs Atalanta, Juventus vs Sampdoria and Verona-Roma were some of the other season-opening fixtures.

Aside from Osimhen, a handful of other Nigerian players are also plying their trade in the Italian top division and they would be hoping for the brightest possible start in the first round of games.

Ola Aina’s Torino will be starting the season away to Fiorentina while William Troost-Ekong and his Udinese teammates will be at home to newly-promoted Spezia.

If Victor Moses stays on at Inter Milan, he will be hoping to get a look-in from manager Antonio Conte as Inter take on Benevento in the opening weekend.

The Serie A season kicks off on September 19-20 and the final round is due to take place on May 23, 2021.

According to the breakdown released, there are going to be six-midweek rounds on December 16, December 23, January 6, February 2, April 21 and May 12.

The breaks for international duty are on the weekends of October 11, November 15 and March 28.

Unlike previous years, because of the late start, there will be no extended Christmas break, so there will only be a gap from December 24 to January 2.

Week 1

20/09/2020

Benevento-Inter

Fiorentina-Torino

Genoa-Crotone

Juventus-Sampdoria

Lazio-Atalanta

Milan-Bologna

Parma-Napoli

Sassuolo-Cagliari

Udinese-Spezia

Verona-Roma