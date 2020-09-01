Daily News

Serie A: Osimhen’s arrival excites Michael

By Morakinyo Abodunrin

Nigeria youth international  and Bologna midfielder, Kingsley Michael, has  enthused  that the 2020/21 Italian Serie A  season would be very exciting with many Nigerian interests  following the arrival of his former Golden  Eaglets teammate Victor Osimhen at Napoli

Apart from Osimhen,  there is also Victor Moses at Inter Milan  plus the duo of  Simeon ‘Simy’ Nwankwo and Ogenyi Onazi with newly promoted FC Crotone amongst others.

“Both Osimhen and Simy are great  players and I think they will spark a lot of interests in the coming season, “ stated the attacking midfielder.“ I have played against Simy before and he showed his goal scoring ability last season in the Serie B which helped Crotone back to Serie A.

“Osimhen has always been a top player and I believe his hunger for goals would help him to make a huge mark with Napoli ; I’m really excited that we  are going to have more Nigerians in the Serie A this coming season,” he said.

Meanwhile,  Michael  said his best wish after marking his 21st  anniversary on 26 August was to become a regular and big part player  with his Italian Serie A side,  Bologna .

The 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner has been recalled  by Bologna after a loan spell at to Cremonese ahead of the forthcoming  2020/21 season, and  he reaffirms  his commitment  to prosper in the Serie A.

“I’m now back with Bologna and our preseason is going on very well,” stated Michael often called Kakatrigga by admirers. “Last season was my second time on loan (after Perugia in the 2018/2019 season) but I didn’t play much because I was injured for almost the entire season.

“Coming back to Bologna, I need to prove that I can play and I know what I’m capable of doing without injury,” he noted.

