Seven suspected thugs remanded

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

The seven suspected political thugs arrested last week with firearms, have been remanded at the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service Centre, Olokuta, Akure.

They were remanded by an Akure Magistrates’ Court presided over by Tope Aladejana.

The suspects were nabbed by security agents on Ikaro road, Ifon, the headquarters of Ose Local Government, on September 19 while parading the town with a branded campaign vehicle of Eyitayo Jegede, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ondo governorship election.

Jegede has since disowned them, saying they are part of the ruling All Progressives Congress’ (APC’s) plot to cause mayhem in the state and attribute same to him.

Director of Public Prosecutions Grace Olowoporoku told the court that the suspects were caught with seven locally-made single and double barrel guns with live cartridges and thereby committed an offence of felony, contrary to and punishable under Section 3 (1) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap R11 Vol. 14 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

She prayed the court to remand the suspects at the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service Centre, since it lacked jurisdiction to entertain the case.

The magistrate ordered that the suspects be remanded to enable the police conclude investigation.

Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Adekola Olawoye said prosecution of the suspects was part of the duty of any responsible government to protect its citizens under the law.

He queried the intentions of the suspects parading the quiet town of Ifon with unlawful firearms and other dangerous weapons on the pretext of attending a political rally.

Hearing in the matter has been adjourned till October 22.