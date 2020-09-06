Sex is an important part of life – Enderline Ndubuisi

Ndubuisi Enderline Ngozi is a sexologist who began her journey of sex business at the age of 20 years old in 2017. Since her humble beginning she has entrenched herself as a force to reckon with in the sex industry.

The microbiology graduate of Ebonyi State University speaks with Potpourri on a number of points regarding sex and well-being. According to her she said sex can be related to health.

“Sex is an important part of life and overall well-being. In relationships, orgasms play a significant role in bonding. Sex is an important part of life and the benefits include reduced risk of heart disease, improved self-esteem, balanced estrogen and testosterone levels, low blood pressure, reduced anxiety, natural pain relief and better sleep. The benefits of sex are indeed enormous,” she said.

She corrects the notion that prolonged use of aphrodisiacs may be dangerous to one’s health, stating that it does not arise with the use of organic type.

“Aphrodisiacs come in several shapes and forms. There are a lot of pills and tablets, these can have adverse effects such as over stimulation, hallucinations, anxiety and weakness. However, the Aphrodisiacs produced by my company are purely organic and have lasting healing features, incorporating the healing properties of fruits, herbs/spices, chocolate, ginger, oysters to mention a few.

These are part of our day to day meals and have no adverse effects,” she offered.

Enderline Ndubuisi says that as a sexologist she possesses specific knowledge and skills that help her study the sexual behaviours, feelings and interactions of her clients with a view to helping them reconcile any issues they have about their sexual experiences whether experienced or perceived.

