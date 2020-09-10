Sex Robot Firm Teams Up With FBI Following Requests For ‘Child Bots’

Michael Wilson, the part-owner of Realdoll, has revealed that his firm regularly passes information from customer enquiries to the FBI.

Speaking to SexTechGuide, Wilson explained:

I actually have no problem saying this we have connections with, with the FBI. Actually, because we get a lot of people that want children dolls and things along those lines. I have mixed feelings about that as reported by The Mirror.

The dangers of childlike sex robots have been widely debated for years.

While many argue that sex dolls resembling children could serve as a gateway to real-life child abuse, others claim that having sex with a robot minor prevents harm from coming to a human child.

Realdoll does not currently make childlike sex robots, but Wilson claims he’s not completely against the idea.

He explained:

If there was this, like, a study was done that was 100% unequivocally for sure, 100% that said if we made child dolls, it would prevent and not open a door to more, but actually prevent any hurt coming to children. We had a researcher actually come in here and interview most of our staff for about a week asking a lot of questions for a paper that she was writing about sexual deviancy in regards to using dolls to replace or subvert those desires. And at the time, this was only a couple years ago, there wasn’t a lot of data to support that it would actually stop it. Actually, some data even pointed out that it could increase those desires.

However, if a customer currently requests a childlike sex doll through the Realdoll website, their request will be sent on to the FBI.