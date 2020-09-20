Sexual purity gives you power to have all you could ever wish for! (II)

Dear Ma, I’ve been reading your articles in the last few months and I can see the passion, anointing and fire you have/carry for your assignment. I deeply honour and celebrate you! More strength and anointing for your assignment. May God bless you forever!

Precious Chukwuemeka

Dear Ma,

My name is Sylvia. I’m from Akwa-Ibom State and I’m currently observing my National Youth Corps Service. I’ve always read and resonated with your articles in because I’m keen on chastity. I read your article about guys wanting to marry virgins. I’m 23 still a virgin. Reading your article made me feel special, very special. I felt like a gem of inestimable value when I read that piece. I always thought no man would want to marry me without having sex first. Over time, I’ve felt jealous of my friends who are sexually active, because they have boyfriends who splash cash and luxury gifts on them and sometimes I wonder what I’m gaining from keeping my virginity!

But I made a vow to God long ago and also prayed over time to empower me to remain chaste till my wedding night as I really want to marry as a virgin.

I want you to help me. I have some questions.

I’ve had boyfriends and even if some of them have been patient, I’ve done things with them that don’t involve penetration just to make them happy. Please how do I stand my ground and say No to them? Please how do I stop getting jealous of my friends? How do I stop feeling like I’m worthless and guys like that won’t like me? Ma, please this question might sound funny but is it possible for a man to marry me without wanting to have sex with me? Will I meet rich men that will take care of me?

My darling, precious, glorious, dignified, world-famous and heavenly celebrated Nigerian daughters,

I’m so glad to reach out to you again and would like you to please Google-search the first part of this article. A good number of you are in Sylvia’s shoes and I know you would refrain from such acts if only you had someone close by, whose “life” you respect and wish to emulate who would constantly encourage you to subdue your flesh. Last Sunday, I referred to Sylvia as a “technical virgin” which is someone who has never had genital-genital sex but who has engaged in other sexually satisfying acts. However, such a person is not only far from holy, such a person is DEFILING GOD’S TEMPLE! Our bodies are described in 1 Corinthians 6:19 as the temple of the Holy Spirit! We are also told in 1 Peter 2:11 to abstain from fleshly lusts which war against the soul.” Even if you feel you could resist your boyfriend when he wants to gain entry, there are 90% chances that a time would come when your flesh and the passion in you would make you give way because the more you satisfy your flesh, the more you deflate the power of God in you and shut God away! BUT, WHAT’S THE RUSH ANYWAY? Now I would continue with Sylvia’s questions.

“How do I stop feeling like I’m worthless and guys like that won’t like me?”

Dearest Sylvia,

Your question is quite confusing as I don’t know why someone would feel worthless because she refuses to have sexual intercourse. This is quite difficult to answer but I know the day you decide to stop engaging in other forms of sexual immorality, some light from above would illuminate your soul and you would begin to see yourself in a better form!

On your last question, I must tell you that God is committed to those who are committed to Him! As a matter of fact, He has a way of over-answering the prayers of obedient children and giving them out-of-this-world deals! YES! If you sit well before God and prove to be a clean and chaste vessel and not one allowing every Tom, Dick and Harry to play with her body, He wouldn’t want any “tout” to mess you up, He’ll pick a very special man who would follow you, hook, line and sinker and wait till your wedding night! YES! You try Him first!

By the time you allow God to process you and you begin to manifest His glory with your virtues, stars, “spiritual wealth, prosperity” intact, even you can afford to buy yourself an aircraft before you’re age 40 if God wishes. YES! An average female is a gold mine but when the gate of one’s life is opened to strangers on the altar of sex, what should sustain one for life could be wiped off within a few minutes even without penetration! For your obedience God can decide to give you a man 50 times wealthier than your dream man and He may decide your prosperity would turn your husband to a billionaire! As you lay your bed so you lie on it! I live you with God!