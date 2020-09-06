Shane Duffy can’t rescue Ireland at the finish this time around

Republic of Ireland 0 Finland 1

Shane Duffy went remarkably close with two of the 90 minutes still on the clock to producing a carbon copy of his equaliser in Sofia here but Ireland couldn’t quite find a way to save themselves against Finland in an eerily silent Aviva Stadium.

Duffy ended up augmenting the home side’s attack through the closing stages as Stephen Kenny’s side chased the game in a way that had a familiar enough feel about it through injury time. But the Finns were the better side over the course of the contest and took all three points thanks to a Fredrik Jensen goal that had its origins in a harmless looking throw-in and a quick succession of fatal Irish errors.

Kenny had made just the one change to the side that drew on Thursday: his midfield, with the entirety of the one that started in Bulgaria replaced here. Robbie Brady was rewarded for the impact he had made late on in Sofia while Harry Arter took over from James McCarthy in the centre and Jayson Molumby became the second player of the week to be handed his senior international debut.

Ultimately, though, it proved to be a problem area again for a team that is struggling to impose itself on opponents in anything like the way it needs to.

Ireland’s pattern of play was very much as it had been on Thursday with the home side having the better of things in terms of possession but lacking punch up front and looking vulnerable once more to a quick counter.

Finland came alarmingly close to replaying the Bulgaria goal early on when they broke and Robert Taylor played a wonderful first-time ball between the two Irish centre backs. Teemu Pukki’s close-range shot, though, wasn’t quite good enough to beat Darren Randolph who saved with an outstretched foot.

Though the Irish goalkeeper wasn’t really seriously troubled again before the goal, the amount of space the visitors’ wing backs were allowed to run into out wide meant there was a fairly constant threat on the break and on a couple of occasions the moves reached the point where Joel Pohjanpalo might well have scored if only he had managed a better connection.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny on the sideline during the Uefa Nations League match against Finland at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho



At the break, the statistics suggested that Ireland were posing much the same level of threat as their opponents but it really didn’t feel remotely like that with the home team’s couple of shots on target hit straight at Lukas Hradecky. Ireland might have looked at that stage as if they had mastered how to pass the ball out from the back but the evidence very clearly suggested that there is still a good deal of work to do on what happens further forward.

Adam Idah got a couple more opportunities here to show the pace that has helped to get him in the side with the 19-year-old skipping past Leo Vaisanen and Juhani Ojala at different times out wide but the crosses that followed found no one and there the Norwich striker got little enough to work off from others in or around the area.

The introduction of David McGoldrick and, in particular, Callum Robinson added a bit of invention to the Irish attack and Aaron Connolly will feel he should have scored when a Robinson cross dropped nicely to him. It looked as though he had thought McGoldrick was going to head it instead, however, and he couldn’t quite get his feet right to get a shot away.

By this stage, Ireland were chasing things and having defended poorly as they conceded the goal, the Irish defence were being made to look increasingly uncomfortable by a side that seemed able to pick its way forward from midfield and into the Irish area time after time. Taylor was the main architect of Ireland’s discomfort and he might have got his side’s second before Pukki went very close too with a shot from the edge of the area.

Arter then did much the same at the other end, one of a handful of half-chances for the hosts, and from the Brady corner that followed, Duffy headed just over.

If the week has really just been about preparation for Slovakia then there is little enough harm done but clearly a great deal to improve upon in Bratislava.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Jayson Molumby on the ball during the Uefa Nations League match against Finland at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Niall Carson/NMC Pool/PA Wire



In the meantime, Ireland’s hopes that the Nations League might provide some World Cup insurance are not in great shape and Kenny has plenty to reflect on during the weeks ahead. He had argued after Duffy’s equaliser in midweek that there was no way his side would have deserved to lost that game but the result felt fair enough this time.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Randolph (West Ham); Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Duffy (Celtic), Egan (Sheffield United), Stevens (Sheffield United); Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Arter (Bournemouth), Brady (Burnley); O’Dowda (Bristol City), Idah (Norwich City), Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Subs: Robinson (Sheffield United) for O’Dowda (59 mins), McGoldrick (Sheffield United) for Idah (66 mins), McClean (Stoke City) for Connolly (77 mins),

FINLAND: Hradecky; Vaisanen, Ojala, O’Shaughnessy; Alho, Taylor, Sparv, Kamara, Hamalainen; Pukki, Pohjanpalo.

Subs: Jensen for Pohjanpalo(63 mins), Uronen for Hamalainen (79 mins), Karjalainen for Pukki (90 mins)

Referee: F Maresca (Italy).