Sheath your swords, Gombe monarch tells Lunguda, Waja tribesmen

A paramount ruler of Waja tribesmen in Gombe State, Mohammed Danjuma, on Saturday appealed to indigenous Lunguda and Waja tribesmen in Adamawa to sheath their swords and embrace peace for the progress of their communities.

Mr Danjuma made the appeal in his palace at Tallase, headquarters of Balanga Local Government Area of Gombe State when he received members of Lunguda/Waja Forum from Abuja, who brought relief materials to victims of a clash between the two communities who fled to his domain and now reside as Internally Displaced Persons.

It would be recalled that the two communities in Adamawa were engaged in conflict in July, which led to the loss of lives and property, with many persons rendered homeless, forcing them to flee to Gombe State.

The communal clashes occurred between the indigenous Lunguda tribesmen of Guyuk Local Government Area and Waja settlers of Lafia in Lamurde Local Government Area all in Adamawa.

He said Lunguda and Waja people were neighbours under one Chiefdom in Gombe State and had been enjoying harmonious relationships and inter-marriages.

The traditional ruler vowed that his chiefdom would not allow any group to incite hatred and violence against others.

Speaking earlier, Iliya Dongs, team leader of Lunguda/Waja Forum, Abuja Chapter, said the two tribes were united and therefore saw no reason why those of them in Gombe and Adamawa would engage themselves in a clash.

He further appealed to traditional leaders to collaborate with relevant authorities and fish out the perpetrators of the violence.

The team leader presented the relief materials for distribution to the victims in Gombe State and the displaced persons from Adamawa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items include bags of rice, beans, semolina, sugar, as well as soap, detergent, vegetable oil and salt, among others.

Also speaking, two past deputy governors of Gombe State who are also members of the group, Tha’anda Rubainu and John Yoriyo, described the crisis as unfortunate.

They expressed appreciation to the Adamawa state government for setting up a panel of inquiry to investigate the matter with a view to finding a lasting solution.

(NAN)