Sheriff’s deputy is under investigation for saying George Floyd’s death was ‘the best outcome’

A Florida sheriff’s deputy is under investigation after he made multiple comments about George Floyd on Facebook, stating that his death was ‘the best outcome’.

Deputy Matthew Archambeau made the comments in August on a Facebook page called ‘Police Blotter’ and argued with those who criticized his words, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Archambeau called Floyd ‘scum’ and falsely claimed he was previously guilty of threatening to shoot a pregnant woman.

An internal investigation is now underway at the Hillsborough County sheriff’s office work to determine if the comments violated office policies.

Deputy Matthew Archambeau at Hillsborough County sheriff’s office in Florida is under investigation for his Facebook comments in a pro-cop group about George Floyd’s death

Deputy Matthew Archambeau commented in the pro-cop Facebook page Police Blotter that he believed George Floyd’s death while being placed under arrest was the ‘best outcome’

‘At the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, we strive to educate all of our employees about the importance of being responsible, respectful, and accountable for what they post online,’ the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement to the Tampa Bay Times.

‘It should go without saying that Archambeau’s comments posted through his personal social media account do not reflect the views of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

‘Almost immediately after Deputy Matthew Archambeau’s comments were made on social media, we took proactive steps and began to look into this matter.’

The investigation has not resulted in an internal affairs case, they added, and Archambeau remains on normal duty as a patrol deputy while the review is underway.

Archambeau commented on a post in the pro-law enforcement and pro-military Facebook group about developments in Floyd’s case and the four police officers who have been charged with his death.

‘It’s sad the officers are dealing with this mess. But him dead is the best outcome,’ he wrote with a smiling emoji.

The comment was quickly criticized by others but Archambeau answered back.

‘Oh, the wrongful accusations of the officers wasn’t wrong?’ he wrote in one reply. ‘His violent criminal history isn’t wrong? Tell me, what benefit did he provide society? Scum.’

Archambeau also called Floyd ‘scum’ and other Facebook users criticized his comments

‘I really hope you don’t wear a badge. People with your mentality give other officers a bad name,’ one user told him, according to the Times.

‘Really? That’s beyond messed up,’ another said.

‘I know, your compassion for thugs is much more beneficial in life than someone who hates them,’ Archambeau hit back.

He further commented that Floyd ‘killed himself’.

Deputy Archambeau claimed George Floyd, pictured, ‘killed himself’ and falsely alleged he was guilty of threatening to shoot a pregnant woman after other users criticized his comments

The allegation stems from a claim made by the defense attorney of one of the cops charged with Floyd’s death that he took a overdose of fentanly.

In a memorandum filed in court in August, Earl Gray claimed that Floyd swallowed a ‘lethal dose’ of fentanyl as he was resisting arrest.

He plans to use that as the basis for his defense argument, saying he will rely on toxicology and autopsy reports and bodycam footage to prove his case.

However, a medical examiner’s report and a separate independent autopsy both ruled that Floyd’s death was a homicide and that he died from asphyxiation

Archambeau in another Facebook comment claimed, ‘at least we can agree that he should have been killed the day he had a gun to a pregnant females stomach’.

He was referencing Floyd’s guilty plea in an armed robbery with a deadly weapon case in 2007. He was among six men involved in the home robbery.

According to fact-checking site PoltiFact, there is no evidence that the woman involved was pregnant at the time or that Floyd threatened to kill her baby. A man other than Floyd also injured the woman in the robbery.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office would have been among the local agencies to respond to the unrest in Tampa as some protests in the area immediately after Floyd’s death gave way to rioting and looting.

According to the Times, Archambeau posted a picture of four Hillsborough deputies in riot gear on May 31. It is not clear if he is among those pictured.

‘I know my partners will enjoy seeing your comments!’ he said to those thanking him for his service.

George Floyd’s death led to months of unrest after a viral video showed he died on May 25 after being pinned to the ground with a police officer kneeling on his neck for close to nine minutes.

Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng: The four cops arrested and charged with the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis

Officers had been called as it was believed Floyd had attempted to use a counterfeit $20 bill.

The four Minneapolis police officers involved in his death were fired shortly afterward.

Derek Chauvin, the cop seen in the video kneeling on his neck, was arrested four days later and charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The three other officers — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Kiernan Lane and Tou Thao — were also arrested and charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

Months of protests calling for an end to police brutality and systematic racism have continued as their criminal cases are pending.