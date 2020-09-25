Shocking moment mom-of-two is hogtied and carried out of her home by cops after CPS visited her home

This is the horrifying moment a mother-of-two was hogtied and carried out of her house by officers after a Child Protective Services (CPS) visit gone wrong.

In June 2017, Vanessa Peoples’s two-year-old son wandered off during a family picnic and, though he was quickly found, it wasn’t before a stranger called 911 and reported her.

One month later, a CPS worker visited her home in Aurora, Colorado, and called police when nobody answered the door because she feared the children had been left alone, according to the magazine Reason.

Peoples was home but hadn’t heard the knocks, which officers said was ‘concerning.’

When Peoples’s mother and a police officer got into an altercation – and Peoples tried to intervene – they ended up pinning her on the ground and tying her hands and legs together.

Although the case was eventually settled out of court, the incident ended in a dislocated arm for Peoples and ongoing nightmares for her two children.

Mother-of-two Vanessa Peoples, 25, of Aurora, Colorado, was hogtied (pictured) and carried out of her home during a CPS visit gone wrong

In July 2017, a CPS caseworker (right) visited Peoples (left) after she was issued a ticket for child neglect when her toddler wandered off during a family picnic a month prior

When Peoples didn’t answer, the caseworker called police. When officers and Peoples’s mother got into an argument, and Peoples tried to intervene (pictured), that’s when the situation turned violent

According to Reason, Peoples, who is a nursing student, and her children – then ages two and four – were at a family picnic in a park in June 2017.

When a cousin left, the younger son allegedly followed the cousin to the car.

A pedestrian noticed the toddler, who appeared to be unattended, and grabbed him.

That’s when Peoples reportedly walked over, having noticed that her child was missing, and demanded the passerby return the child.

‘I’m telling her: “Ma’am, that’s my son,”‘ Peoples told Reason.

‘She’s refusing to let go of him and talking on the phone. I didn’t know she was talking to the police.’

When police arrived, they issued a Peoples a ticket for child neglect and told her a CPS caseworker would be following up.

One month later, when a caseworker called to conduct a well-being check, no one answered her knocks at the door, Reason reported.

Peoples claims she didn’t hear the knocks because she was downstairs doing laundry after having given her children baths.

When the caseworker saw a child inside the house, she feared the youngsters had been left alone and called police.

According to the police report, viewed by Reason, officers found the door unlocked and announced that they were entering the residence, and drew their guns.

‘As I was going up the stairs, the sergeant has a gun pointed at my head, saying: “This is the Aurora Police Department!”‘ Peoples told Reason.

Bodycam footage shows Peoples pinned down (above) and restrained with hobble handcuffs, which is when the hands and legs are each individually handcuffed and then attached together

She was then carried to a police car (pictured) but paramedics were called, who took her to a hospital where it was learned she dislocated her shoulder

Cops asked Peoples why she didn’t answer the door, to which she replied that she is hard of hearing in one ear – which police noted as a ‘concern.’

When Peoples’s mother arrived at the house, that’s when the situation escalated with the mother and an officer arguing.

Bodycam footage shows Peoples walking over and, when an officer tells her to stand back repeatedly, she replies: ‘No, that’s my mom. I don’t have to stand back’ and attempted to walk past him.

The incident then turns violent and the footage shows the officer putting a hand on Peoples’s throat and throwing her to the ground.

She is pinned down and restrained with hobble handcuffs, which is when the hands and legs are each individually handcuffed and attached together

During this confrontation, the 25-year-old is yelling: ‘I can’t breathe!’ and calling for her mother.

‘You know how you tie a pig upside down and his feet are hanging from the stick? That’s how they carried me,’ Peoples told Reason.

The police asked her if she needed medical attention and, when paramedics arrived, Peoples was transported to the hospital.

This when where doctors told her that, during the incident, her shoulder had been dislocated. She was given a sling, ibuprofen and ice – and then booked.

After being bailed out by her mother, she took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to charges of child endangerment.

Peoples took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to charges of child endangerment and also hired an attorney to sue police for the injury, but it was settled before the paperwork was filed

Reason reported that the plea allowed her to avoid jail time, but she also needed to pay a fine and take parenting classes.

Peoples hired Erica Grossman, a civil rights attorney, to sue police for dislocating her shoulder while she was being arrested.

The lawsuit was settled before it was even filed, for an undisclosed amount, but Grossman says this is going to leave a permanent scar with the families.

‘They were using a level of military force like they’re at a huge crime scene instead of a child [well-being] check,’ Grossman told Reason.

‘They did this in front of her two children without a hint of concern about the trauma the children would experience, in the name of making sure their mother was attentive enough.’

Peoples says her children currently experience nightmares about police officers taking her or her husband away in handcuffs.

‘The cops forgot we were human,’ Peoples told the magazine.