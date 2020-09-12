BREAKING: Shots fired at University Park mall in Indiana as local homicide unit takes over the investigation
- Authorities confirmed that shots were fired at University Park Mall in Mishawaka, Indiana, on Saturday afternoon
- Footage taken by a witness showed scared shoppers running out of the mall
- Police have not confirmed injuries yet, but witnesses and a local journalist said one person was shot
- St. Joseph County Metro Homicide has taken over the investigation
By Lauren Edmonds For Dailymail.com
Published: | Updated:
Shots have been fired inside an Indiana mall on Saturday after footage showed terrified shoppers sprinting away.
Frantic calls flooded into the Mishawaka Police Department just before 3pm as residents reported a shooting at University Park Mall.
Footage taken by a witness at University Park Mall shows a crowd of people screaming as they run towards the exit doors.
Footage taken by a witness at University Park Mall in Mishawaka, Indiana, shows shoppers sprinting out of the exit doors after shots were fired
The woman who posted the video claimed her younger sister was at the mall when two shots went off.
Authorities have confirmed to ABC 57 that shots were fired inside the mall.
There is no official word on injuries, but one Indiana journalist and witnesses reported that a person was shot.
St. Joseph County Metro Homicide has taken over the investigation and authorities were at the scene at University Park Mall (pictured)
DailyMail.com has reached out to the Mishawaka Police Department and St. Joseph County Metro Homicide to confirm.
St. Joseph County Metro Homicide has taken over the investigation, and the mall has been evacuated as a precaution.
