Shots fired at University Park mall in Indiana as local homicide unit takes over the investigation 

Shots have been fired inside an Indiana mall on Saturday after footage showed terrified shoppers sprinting away.

Frantic calls flooded into the Mishawaka Police Department just before 3pm as residents reported a shooting at University Park Mall.

Footage taken by a witness at University Park Mall shows a crowd of people screaming as they run towards the exit doors.

Footage taken by a witness at University Park Mall in Mishawaka, Indiana, shows shoppers sprinting out of the exit doors after shots were fired

The woman who posted the video claimed her younger sister was at the mall when two shots went off.

Authorities have confirmed to ABC 57 that shots were fired inside the mall.

There is no official word on injuries, but one Indiana journalist and witnesses reported that a person was shot.

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide has taken over the investigation and authorities were at the scene at University Park Mall (pictured)

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide has taken over the investigation, and the mall has been evacuated as a precaution.