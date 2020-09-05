Daily News

Show of love for Shettima at 58

IN the north, Senator Kashim Shettima is still a popular figure even though he’s vacated the Borno State governor’s office.

His importance to the region was further illustrated in the congratulatory message of the Northern Governors Forum on Wednesday in celebration of his 54th birthday.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and chairman of the forum described the celebrant as selfless. He said Shettima had continued to serve the nation diligently through his pragmatic leadership style.

The chairman wished the celebrant success in all his future endeavours, urging him to continue to offer his advice and support to the forum.

Born on September 2, 1962, in Maiduguri to the family of Sir Kashim Ibrahim, the senator representing Borno central is married to Nana Shettima, and they have three children.

Apart from being a politician, the graduate of Agricultural Economics from the University of Ibadan is also a businessman.

