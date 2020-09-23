Simba TVS felicitates partners at ten-year milestone

L-R: Mr. Karthik Govindarajan (Group Head- Marketing, Simba Group), Mr. Amit Seth (Tricycle sales head, Simba TVS), Alhaji Mustapha Hamed (Simba TVS Elite Dealer), Mr. Mahendra Pratap (Business Head, Simba TVS) and Mr. Rahul Patil (Head of Sales, Simba TVS – Personal Segment Vehicles).



Simba TVS, distributors of Nigeria’s best-selling tricycle – the TVS King – has felicitated its channel partners on the occasion of its ten-year anniversary in the market. The company hosted members of the Simba Elite Club, at the Sheraton Ikeja in Lagos, and played tribute to the vital role its channel partners have played in establishing the brand’s leadership position.

The Simba Elite Club is an exclusive association of the top-tier TVS dealers in the country, with the majority having worked in close partnership with the company, since launch of its TVS King tricycle, ten years ago.

Speaking at the exclusive two-day event, Mr Mahendra Pratap, Business Head Simba TVS said “We pay tribute to the Simba Elite Club Members, who together with our extended dealer community, fleet owners, mechanics and of course end users, have played a vital role in helping us to become number one. We have had an exciting ten years of growth together, and in that time have jointly contributed to the development of the last mile transport industry in Nigeria.”

Pratap added, “We also pay homage to TVS Motor Company for their steadfast commitment to the Nigerian market. It is our close partnership over the past 10 years, built on shared principles of trust, value and service, that has enabled us to establish a strong foundation for success. And it is this same philosophy of long-term cooperation that we have fostered with our esteemed dealers, that has enabled us to build on that foundation”.

The dealers were also recognised for their contributions to the development of the vehicle itself – based on ten years’ worth of continuous improvement. The Executive Vice President of the TVS Motor Company, Mr R Dilip, joined the event via telecast to commend members of the Simba Elite Club. He said, “It is indeed a proud moment for us to commemorate ten years of our fruitful association in Nigeria. What a remarkable journey it has been, and we have been humbled by the acceptance and support demonstrated by you all. Thank you for making us the number one Keke in Nigeria”.

The Simba Group, founded in Nigeria in 1988, is a conglomerate with operations across Nigeria’s most dynamic economic sectors – agriculture, alternative energy, backup power supply systems, networking and data transmission, ICT infrastructure development, and commercial vehicles sales and servicing. Through a network of ten branches, Simba works in collaboration with its over-600 channel partners and service outlets, to ensure its products are available and serviceable, in all parts of the country.

