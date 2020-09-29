Singer John Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen hospitalised after suffering bleeding during pregnancy

View this post on Instagram

The model says she has been bleeding for over a month. American singer, John Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen has been hospitalised after suffering bleeding during pregnancy. The model and mother of two made this known via her Instagram stories on Monday, September 27, 2020, where she revealed what really happened. "We all know I’ve been on bed rest for a few weeks and that’s like super serious bed rest. I get up to quickly pee and that’s it, I take baths twice a week, no showering, just as little as possible," she said. "But I was always, always bleeding. I’m about halfway through pregnancy and the blood has been going on for about a month, maybe a little bit less than a month. We’re talking like more than your period, girls, it’s definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot but it’s usually fine. Mine was a lot.” On a good note, the model revealed that she is doing well. Teigen and Legend announced back in August that they are expecting their third child. The couple got married in 2013 after meeting on the set of his music video for “Stereo” in 2007. They have two children, Luna and Miles. #Gist #entertainment #johnlegend #chrissyteigen